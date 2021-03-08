Signet Donates $1M to Akron Children's Hospital

Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers Ltd. donated $1 million to Akron Children's Hospital as the facility works to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to school personnel in the area.

The donation is part of the company’s annual gift to the hospital for the Kay Jewelers Pavilion and was sent a year early to bolster the hospital’s vaccination effort.

The pavilion opened in 2014 and houses its emergency department, outpatient surgery center and neonatal intensive care unit.

"This pandemic is one of the largest challenges our world has faced in modern history, and it's important for us to be active in keeping our communities safe and healthy,” said Signet CEO Virginia C. Drosos in a press release about the donation.

“We are proud to support the tireless efforts of the hospital's doctors, nurses and staff that are highly engaged in ending the spread of COVID-19 and specifically to help them provide vaccines quickly to our community's teachers and school personnel."

The hospital temporarily halted many of its non-essential medical procedures and appointments for nearly two months in spring 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread, but is now fully operational, though strict COVID-19 precautions remain in place, including limited visitation and mask requirements.

The hospital is prepared to treat adult patients as well if local hospitals have no capacity due to COVID-19.

Signet Jewelers has donated $6 million to-date to Akron Children's Hospital as part of its overall commitment of $10 million, through corporate and team member gifts.