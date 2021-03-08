Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil Star in New Pomellato Video
Milan—Pomellato is celebrating International Women’s Day with another video, but this year it features an interview between two activist actresses.
For the last three years, the Italian jewelry brand has created “Pomellato for Women” videos, tapping A-list actresses, fashion icons, influencers, and activists to speak about equality, diversity and the need for action, all while donning Pomellato pieces.
This year, they chose a new format, filming an interview between actresses and activists Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil as they take on such topics as activism as a method of change, climate issues, white supremacy, and the history of gender inequality with utter honesty while also offering hope for women by standing up together.
Jameela Jamil is a young activist advocating for inclusivity. Known for her role on “The Good Place,” the actress said she considers Fonda to be a personal hero.
Fonda has been a vocal feminist and activist since the Vietnam War and is one of the original Pomellato for Women ambassadors.
To help her make her points, she is adorned in jewels from Pomellato’s new Kintsugi collection, which draws inspiration from the ancient Japanese art of repairing objects to upcycle damaged gemstones.
The idea of repairing them becomes a theme in the conversation, in which Fonda compares the gold fissure in her ring to the ability to heal and become stronger, creating a metaphor for women’s perseverance.
Pomellato released the full video today, just in time for International Women’s Day, on its website and digital channels.
Watch: The Pomellato for Women video for International Women's Day 2021
The complete interview between Jamil and Fonda will be released as a podcast today on the Women In Motion series from parent company Kering.
Created in 2015, Women In Motion highlights the works of talented women in arts and culture through talks and awards. Its inaugural Women In Motion Award went to Fonda.
Kering expanded the program to include the podcast in 2019 with the aim of celebrating and amplifying the voice of women while also advocating for gender equality in all fields.
