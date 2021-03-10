Rembrandt Charms Maintains Retailer Discount as Sales Surge
Williamsville, N.Y.—Rembrandt Charms saw charm sales skyrocket last year and is looking to carry that momentum into 2021.
To keep sales trending higher, the company announced it would maintain its current discount levels through the rest of the year to help retailers bolster sales as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper businesses.
“No discounts will be lost or lowered in 2021,” said Vice President Eric Lux in a statement.
“We want to do all that we can to assist our jewelers as they recover from the effects of the pandemic. The added income from charm sales can boost overall income for our retailers.”
In the fourth quarter of 2020, charm sales were up more than 50 percent year-over-year.
Charm sales for this Valentine’s Day were the strongest in more than 15 years, said the New York-based company.
The company estimates its displays product between $4,500 to $7,500 in sales per square foot, allowing jewelers to maximize their real estate and free up showcase space.
For more information, visit the Rembrandt Charms website.
