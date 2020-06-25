Jared’s New Pride Rings Celebrate, Support LGBTQ Community

Akron, Ohio—Jared the Galleria of Jewelry has created a limited-edition rainbow ring just in time to celebrate Pride Month and the five-year anniversary of marriage equality in the U.S.

Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, the ring is set with nine semi-precious gemstones representing the colors of the Pride rainbow.

The ring is inscribed with “Love Proudly” and “06.2015,” the date the Supreme Court passed the Marriage Equality Act.

It is available for pre-order on Jared’s website as of June 25, priced at $499 for the 4mm size, and $899 for the 7mm size.

“We hope that this ring will serve as a symbol of Pride, unity, love, and most of all, a reminder of this momentous anniversary and the promise it has created for the future,” said Jared on its website.

Through July 5, all profits will be donated to the Can’t Cancel Pride Fund at The Greater Cincinnati Foundation with a minimum contribution of $400,000.

The fund was set up by iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble as part of “Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community,” a virtual event to support the LGBTQ+ community following the cancellation of in-person Pride Month events.

The fund is working with public charity The Greater Cincinnati Foundation to distribute the money raised to LGBTQ+ organizations, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

The virtual hour-long event hopes to raise $5 million for the LGBTQ+ community, focusing specifically on organizations impacted by COVID-19.

Jared is an event partner, alongside P&G brands like Tide and Charmin, Mattel, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

"While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Jared remains passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community and more importantly, helping those in need during this difficult time," said Bill Brace, chief marketing officer and Jared executive general manager, in a press release.

Jared will support a special in-broadcast segment during the event and is asking people to send in a video, under 30 seconds in length, sharing their own Pride love stories using the hashtag #CantCancelPride.

Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox, it will stream June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio's Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, on the iHeartRadio app, and will air on iHeartMedia stations nationwide.

There will be performances by Adam Lambert, Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin, Big Freedia, and more.

The event comes at a time of particular difficulty for the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to disrupting Pride events across the country, the pandemic has hindered fundraising efforts by LGBTQ+ organizations, said iHeartMedia and P&G in a joint press release.

“The LGBTQ+ community is facing loss of livelihoods, lack of access to critical life-affirming health care, increased domestic violence and social isolation as many of the organizations they count on for these services are on the brink of survival – potentially setting the movement back decades,” said the companies.

The pandemic brought to light the obstacles faced by the LGBTQ+ community, said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, in a statement.

“We must continue to fight hate and intolerance while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need,” he said.

“Can’t Cancel Pride is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, even when stay-at-home orders have closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”

For more information about the event, visit CantCancelPride.com.