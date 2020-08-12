Ethical Metalsmiths Names New Board, Council Members
New York—Ethical Metalsmiths has added new members to its board of directors and advisory council, and elected a new board president.
Founded in 2004, Ethical Metalsmiths includes buyers, jewelers, designers and suppliers working toward a more responsible and environmentally conscious jewelry industry.
The group has named Monica Stephenson, of Anza Gems and Moyo Gems, as the new president of its board of directors for a three-year term. Immediate past board President Alexandra Hart has taken on the role of executive director.
Eric Braunwart, president of Columbia Gem House, has joined the board.
His company operates several gem cutting facilities around the world and works with governments, nonprofits and miners to ensure a more ethical mine-to-market gemstone supply chain.
Jessica Hudson, founder of Nomad Jeweler, is a longtime member of Ethical Metalsmiths but a new addition to the board.
Hudson is an advocate for responsible sourcing and the environment, organizing trips to international supply chain sites to see responsible practices firsthand.
In addition to being a new board member, Kathleen Kennedy is an adjunct professor and metals area coordinator in the Craft/Material Studies Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.
She is also the co-director of Radical Jewelry Makeover, the international community jewelry mining and recycling program started by Ethical Metalsmiths in 2017.
Jared Holstein, co-founder of Perpetuum Jewels and owner of D’Amadeo, is a new addition to the Ethical Metalsmiths advisory council. He is also on the board of Jewelry Industry Summit and was part of the Jewelry Glossary Project.
Niki Grandics, founder of the “ethical with an edge” ENJI Studio Jewelry brand, also joins the advisory council. In addition to her new role on the council, Grandics is Ethical Metalsmiths’ marketing co-chair.
Kathleen Lynagh House, a jewelry designer and creative consultant, is another addition to the advisory council.
With degrees in graphic design, jewelry, and web design, she created the group’s website and serves as its website design and development chair.
Jewelry designer Tracy Matthews, founder of consultancy group Flourish and Thrive Academy, also joined the council.
She is best known for her “contemporary, cutting-edge multi-media marketing of jewelry design companies,” said Ethical Metalsmiths.
And, finally, Pat Syvrud, program manager of the minerals, materials and society and jewelry development impact index at the University of Delaware, also is becoming a member of Ethical Metalsmiths’ advisory council.
She is the former executive director of World Diamond Council, a board member of the U.S. Kimberley Process Authority, and has worked at the Smithsonian Institution on the National Gem Collection.
Artist and educator Susie Ganch, co-founder and co-director of The Radical Jewelry Makeover program, will leave the board but stay involved in the group as an advisory council member.
Robin Gambhir of Fair Trade Jewellery Co. also has left the board but will serve on the council. He was instrumental in the creation of the Ethical Metalsmiths Supplier Members self-assessments.
For more information about the organization, visit Ethical Metalsmiths.org.
Get the Daily News >