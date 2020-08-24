Movado Taps Chinese Musical Artist as Latest Ambassador

New York—Movado rolled out a new campaign in China this month with its latest global brand ambassador.Chinese songwriter, singer and musician Ronghao Li stars in Movado China’s “Master Time in Your Way” campaign.The Swiss watchmaker has more than 70 physical stores in China, plus flagship stores on the massive Chinese ecommerce sites Tmall.com, run by Alibaba, and JD.com.It launched those digital stores in 2016.“The Chinese market is very important to Movado's global business,” said Danni Hammer, Movado China, in a press release..“This partnership with Li will help the brand connect and interact with Chinese consumers, enhance overall brand awareness and educate consumers on the rich heritage and innovative Swiss Made modern design Movado has to offer.”Movado Group Global Chief Marketing Officer Mary Leach added, “Mr. Ronghao Li is more than a talented musician; he has his own unique character and charisma. We were immediately drawn to Li because he has a passion for the creation of authentic artistry, self-expression and being true to yourself—characteristics that make-up our brand DNA which is expressed in the design of our timepieces.”Movado was founded in 1881 in Switzerland. Today, Movado Group also designs and distributes MVMT, Olivia Burton, Ebel, Concord, Coach, Tommy Hilifiger, Hugo Boss, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari watches.Over its lifetime, Movado has been granted more than 100 patents, plus hundreds of awards, with its single dot dial “Museum Watch” particularly lauded, acting as the brand’s signature.Li commented, “I have always expressed the importance of being authentic and true to yourself, which gives me inspiration for my music. Movado has a deep history with the arts and a similar artistic vision in the design of their watches as I do with my music.“I am proud to be Movado’s global ambassador and admire the brand's unique minimalist design. Movado’s iconic Museum dial design without marks, presents its authentic and minimalist attitude, it is the same as for the melody and lyrics of my music; people should always be transparent with their original intentions, keep true to themselves.”