Watches of Switzerland Opens Jacob & Co. Pop-Up
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Las Vegas—Watches of Switzerland is making space for luxury watch and jewelry brand Jacob & Co. at its Wynn Las Vegas store.
Jacob & Co. has set up shop in the VIP room just in time for the holidays, staying for the months of November and December.
“With this VIP presentation, we can invite clients directly into the world of Jacob & Co., which includes our grand and high complications and our fine jewelry,” said Jacob Arabo, founder and chairman of Jacob & Co., in a press release about the collaboration.
Arabo also goes by “Jacob the Jeweler” and “King of Bling,” made famous by his A-list hip-hop world clients, including the late Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, Jay-Z, and Biz Markie.
The room has been rebranded with a Jacob & Co. theme, complete with graphics, video presentations and display cases with special curated products.
“We are not only going to show watches across the range, from the Messi Collection all the way through to the ultra-high end, we are also going to showcase Jacob & Co. jewelry,” said David Hurley, executive vice president, Watches of Switzerland Group USA Inc.
The collaboration marks the first time a store in the Watches of Switzerland network has featured jewelry, noted Hurley.
Customers can visit in person or via a virtual appointment, which can be booked online or through a salesperson.
“We are seeing a trend that more and more people are happy doing their buying virtually, though they also love coming into the store,” said Hurley.
The pop-up started Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 3, 2021.
