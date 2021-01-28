Aaron Rodgers is the New Face of Zenith Watches
New York—Swiss watchmaker Zenith’s brand philosophy is “Time to Reach Your Star,” an attitude it says professional NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers personifies.
Rodgers is Zenith’s new North American ambassador.
While the Green Bay Packers’ top player just missed out on his shot to play in the Super Bowl this year, he is undeniably one of the NFL’s greatest current talents.
Zenith noted Rodgers is rated the No.1 quarterback in the league and has set many records over his long career. He’s previously been named the league’s Most Valuable Player and led his team to victory at Super Bowl XLV.
Zenith CEO Julien Tornare commented in a press release: “Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly a name that will go down in sports history for fundamentally changing the game of football. His focus, determination, and relentless ambition to always outdo himself and lead his team to spectacular victories have made him someone to admire and look up to.
“Aaron has reached his star, and changed the game while doing it, but remains incredibly humble and charming when he’s off the field. On behalf of Zenith, I’m honored to welcome Aaron Rodgers as our new brand ambassador.”
In his first task for Zenith, Rodgers fronts the Chronomaster Sport advertising campaign.
The Chronomaster Sport watch features Zenith’s “El Primero” column-wheel chronograph caliber. The ceramic bezel showcases a 1/10th of a second chronograph for incredibly precise timekeeping.
Precision, particularly when it comes to fractions of a second, is something Rodgers knows all about, Zenith said.
Rodgers elaborated, “Football is a game of precision. You have to spend time learning and studying. It's not just running down the field as fast as you can or throwing the balls as far as you can.”
Of his partnership with Zenith, the football star said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Zenith as its ambassador. I love how this brand is always pushing boundaries and literally building the future of watchmaking. What really moved me with Zenith is how they’re always working to inspire young men and women to go out there to reach for the stars and turn their dreams into reality.”
The Chronomaster Sport features a clean dial with three different-colored counters and a date aperture.
It has an automatic movement with 50-hour power reserve, and a star-shaped oscillating weight with a satin finish that is visible via the open case-back.
Available in stainless steel with a black ceramic bezel and a black- or white-lacquered dial, the watch will be available at Zenith retailers and on Zenith’s e-commerce site soon. Its price tag is $10,000.
