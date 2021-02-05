A New TAG Heuer Timepiece Celebrates a Collab with Porsche

The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph has a 44-millimeter case and comes on a leather or steel bracelet.

La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland—Watches and race cars go together like peanut butter and jelly, so the new TAG Heuer and Porsche partnership seems a natural fit.The companies have unveiled their collaboration with the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph.According to the two brands, their partnership is the result of a natural synergy and intersecting history.For example, in the middle of last century, Porsche race cars rose to fame at the world’s most prestigious racetracks. Porsche won in its class at the Carrera Panamericana race in 1954, inspiring the manufacturer to name its most powerful engine “Carrera.”In 1963, TAG Heuer created the first Heuer Carrera chronograph, designed for drivers to easily tell the time at a glance while racing.The two companies revolved around the same planet of racing, finally intersecting in the 1980s when together they produced the TAG-Turbo engine which helped the McLaren racing team win three consecutive F1 world titles: with Niki Lauda in 1984, and Alain Prost in 1985 and 1986.Porsche and TAG Heuer partnered on a Formula E team in 2019, a racing championship focused on electric cars and of which TAG Heuer was a founding partner.The watchmaker’s CEO, Frédéric Arnault, said in a statement: “TAG Heuer and Porsche have common history and values, of course, but more importantly, we share an attitude. Like Porsche, we are disruptors at heart, always in pursuit of high performance.“With this alliance, TAG Heuer and Porsche finally come together officially after decades of close encounters and will create unmatched experiences and products for customers and fans that are passionate about both our brands and what we stand for.”Their official partnership will extend to the world of watches and sport, beginning with the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph.The timepiece features a 44-millimeter case in polished steel with a ceramic black tachymeter fixed bezel, and a Porsche inscription.It utilizes the Calibre Heuer 02 automatic movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters. The dial is “asphalt grey” with a second, minute and hour chronograph counter at the 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock and 9’o clock positions.With an 80-hour power reserve, the timepiece comes on an embossed black calf leather strap with hand stitching and steel folding clasp, or a steel H-Shape bracelet.It’s available this month.Detlev von Platen, a member of Porsche AG’s executive board, added: “The strong friendship of our brand with TAG Heuer exists since decades and I am more than happy that we are now taking the next steps in the frame of a strategic partnership.“We bring together what our customers love the most about both of us: authentic heritage, thrilling sports events, unique life experiences and the fulfilment of dreams. We both strive to create some unique, magic moments for our communities. We now look forward to doing it together.”