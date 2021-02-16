Oris Unveils Whale Shark Limited Edition Watch

The whale shark is considered a fish and is the ocean’s largest. It feeds mostly on microscopic plankton and is called the ocean’s “friendly giant.” Gerardo del Villar has spent the last decade and a half photographing them.

New York—Oris’ latest timepiece release is inspired by the largest fish in the ocean, the whale shark.In line with the Swiss watchmaker’s continued efforts to shed light on ocean-related causes, the “Whale Shark Limited Edition” enlists Oris ambassador Gerardo del Villar, an explorer and photographer who began documenting whale sharks more than 15 years ago.The whale shark, which uses a filtering system to feed on plankton and small fish, has seen its population dwindle by half in the last 75 years, due mainly to human interference, like legal and illegal fishing, boat collisions and entrapment in fishing gear.Oris cited various statistics to highlight dangers to the ocean’s ecosystems, such as 2,2720 aquatic species currently deemed endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, according to the Smithsonian Ocean Portal, or ocean temperatures reaching record highs with pollution levels critical, according to the United Nations.According to del Villar, threats to the whale shark represent devastation to its overall ecosystem.“We need to create marine protected areas,” he said. “We need to educate people about the importance of whale sharks. We need to curb pollution of the sea. And we need to fight against climate change. These are all essential to the conservation of this species.”In 2016, the whale shark was added to the IUCN Red List, meaning it is endangered globally.In line with that, Oris has created 2,016 “Whale Shark Limited Edition” timepieces to raise awareness.Based on the Oris Aquis GMT diver’s watch, it features the Oris 798 movement. The automatic timepiece has a 42-hour power reserve.It boasts a stainless steel case with a bi-directional rotating blue and black (for day and night) ceramic bezel with GMT scale.The 43.5-millimeter timepiece’s most noticeable design feature is a blue dial with a specially engraved pattern inspired by the texture of whale shark skin.The watch with a stainless steel metal bracelet is water resistant to 300 meters.Released now, it sells for $3,200.