Bulgari Taps ‘The Crown’ Actor for Watch Ambassadorship

By Ashley Davis
British actor Josh O’Connor is Bulgari’s newest ambassador. He is pictured wearing a Bulgari Octo Finissimo S watch.
London—If you made it to the end of Netflix anytime within the last year, you’ll recognize Bulgari’s new watch ambassador.

The Italian jewelry and watchmaker has announced Josh O’Connor, a young British actor on the rise, as its new watch ambassador.

Most notably, O’Connor plays a young Charles, Prince of Wales on Netflix’s hit series “The Crown.” Last Sunday, he even nabbed a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for the portrayal of the real-life royal.

In a statement announcing Bulgari’s partnership with O’Connor, the company noted the actor’s eye for design and craftsmanship made him a natural fit to join its group of ambassadors.

At the Globes, which O’Connor attended virtually like the rest of the nominees, he donned a Bulgari Octo Finissimo S watch.

The automatic timepiece has a mechanical manufacture movement, is automatic winding, has a platinum micro rotor, and small seconds. It features a polished stainless steel case and bracelet with transparent case back and matte, black dial.

The timepiece is water-resistant up to 100 meters.



