Bulgari Taps ‘The Crown’ Actor for Watch Ambassadorship

London—If you made it to the end of Netflix anytime within the last year, you’ll recognize Bulgari’s new watch ambassador.The Italian jewelry and watchmaker has announced Josh O’Connor, a young British actor on the rise, as its new watch ambassador.Most notably, O’Connor plays a young Charles, Prince of Wales on Netflix’s hit series “The Crown.” Last Sunday, he even nabbed a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for the portrayal of the real-life royal.In a statement announcing Bulgari’s partnership with O’Connor, the company noted the actor’s eye for design and craftsmanship made him a natural fit to join its group of ambassadors.At the Globes, which O’Connor attended virtually like the rest of the nominees, he donned a Bulgari Octo Finissimo S watch.The automatic timepiece has a mechanical manufacture movement, is automatic winding, has a platinum micro rotor, and small seconds. It features a polished stainless steel case and bracelet with transparent case back and matte, black dial.The timepiece is water-resistant up to 100 meters.