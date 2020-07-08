Cartier’s New Timepiece Is a Reboot of an ‘80s Classic

A variety of Pasha styles

New York—Cartier’s newest timepiece has come out of the gate replete with its own celebrity entourage.The Richemont-owned jewelry and watch brand has unveiled the “Pasha de Cartier” watch, a sleek update of a style originally debuted in the 1980s.The unisex style with skeleton movement comes in 41 mm and 35 mm versions and is available in stainless steel and gold, with or without diamonds accents.There’s a stylistic version suited to each of its five brand ambassadors, a group of young entertainers and artists Cartier announced in a black-and-white campaign shot by renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean.The ambassadors are Rami Malek, the “Mr. Robot” actor who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody;” Australian musical upstart Troye Sivan, who launched his career through platforms like YouTube; Willow Smith, a musician, artist and host of the multi-generational family talk show “Red Table Talk;” British actress Maisie Williams, who starred in “Game of Thrones;” and Chinese singer, dancer and rapper Jackson Wang.In a statement from Cartier, International Marketing and Communications Director Arnaud Carrez said the diverse group of ambassadors represented a modern group of creators in line with Pasha’s ethos.“Since its creation in the 1980s, the Pasha watch has embodied a certain idea of success directly linked to its extroverted design, power and graphic nonconformism,” he said.“It is as edgy as ever and in tune with today’s new generation of creators. These new Pasha ambassadors owe their success to their differences, creativity, connection, multidisciplinary talents and generosity.”Pasha became available July 1 in China and will follow suit worldwide on Sept. 4.