Patek Philippe Unveils 3 New Timepieces

New York—Timepiece aficionados just received some good news in what has been a bleak year in the watch world : Patek Philippe has introduced three new grand complications.

Notably, one is available in yellow gold for the first time.



Patek Philippe Ref. 5720J-001

According to the watchmaker, it last made a yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph over a decade ago.

Now, the Ref. 5720J-001, previously only offered in platinum and rose gold, is available in yellow gold.

It features the CH 29‑535 PS Q, an ultra-thin mechanical self-winding movement and the first Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronograph produced fully in house.

The Ref. 5720J-001 is the evolution of the iconic 1941 Ref. 1518, and comes with ivory lacquered dial and brown alligator strap.

Its suggested price is $88,450.



Patek Philippe Ref. 5730P-011

The new Ref. 5730P-011 Split-Seconds Chronograph, meanwhile, features a 41 mm platinum case with an elegant and eye-catching blue Grand Feu enamel dial, plus an 18-karat gold dial plate.

It boasts the manual-wind caliber CHR 29-535 mechanical movement with an instantaneous 30-minute counter and seconds sub-dial.

Available on a blue, hand-stitched alligator leather strap, it retails for $263,090.



Patek Philippe Ref. 5303R-001

Lastly, the Ref. 5303R-001 Minute Repeater Tourbillon is a slight update to the timepiece introduced at last year’s Grand Exhibition in Singapore.

The manual-winding caliber R TO 27 PS complication with tourbillon and minute repeater is fully on display courtesy of the design’s “open architecture,” highlighting its expert mechanics.

It’s Patek Philippe’s first grand complication with a minute repeater, with the design showcasing the mechanism’s hammers and gongs.

The watch has a rose gold case with engraved white gold intarsias and a black alligator strap.

Pricing is available on request.

See more at Patek.com.