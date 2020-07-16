National Jeweler

Patek Philippe Unveils 3 New Timepieces

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
The Ref. 5270J is the evolution of one of Patek Philippe’s most iconic watches, the Ref. 1518. Now, the perpetual calendar chronograph comes in yellow gold.
New York—Timepiece aficionados just received some good news in what has been a bleak year in the watch world: Patek Philippe has introduced three new grand complications.

Notably, one is available in yellow gold for the first time.

20200716 Patek 1Patek Philippe Ref. 5720J-001
According to the watchmaker, it last made a yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph over a decade ago.

Now, the Ref. 5720J-001, previously only offered in platinum and rose gold, is available in yellow gold.

It features the CH 29‑535 PS Q, an ultra-thin mechanical self-winding movement and the first Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronograph produced fully in house.

The Ref. 5720J-001 is the evolution of the iconic 1941 Ref. 1518, and comes with ivory lacquered dial and brown alligator strap.

Its suggested price is $88,450.

20200716 Patek 2Patek Philippe Ref. 5730P-011
The new Ref. 5730P-011 Split-Seconds Chronograph, meanwhile, features a 41 mm platinum case with an elegant and eye-catching blue Grand Feu enamel dial, plus an 18-karat gold dial plate.

It boasts the manual-wind caliber CHR 29-535 mechanical movement with an instantaneous 30-minute counter and seconds sub-dial.

Available on a blue, hand-stitched alligator leather strap, it retails for $263,090.

20200716 Patek 3Patek Philippe Ref. 5303R-001

Lastly, the Ref. 5303R-001 Minute Repeater Tourbillon is a slight update to the timepiece introduced at last year’s Grand Exhibition in Singapore.

The manual-winding caliber R TO 27 PS complication with tourbillon and minute repeater is fully on display courtesy of the design’s “open architecture,” highlighting its expert mechanics.

It’s Patek Philippe’s first grand complication with a minute repeater, with the design showcasing the mechanism’s hammers and gongs.

The watch has a rose gold case with engraved white gold intarsias and a black alligator strap.

Pricing is available on request.

See more at Patek.com.

 





TAGS:   Watches
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy