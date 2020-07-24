See All the Latest Watches from TAG Heuer

New York—TAG Heuer’s original racing chronograph, the Carrera, has gained four new models this month.

The Carrera originally launched in 1962, inspired by the Carrera Panamericana road race.

The four new Carrera Sport timepieces are powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 movement, entirely Swiss-made in TAG Heuer’s Chevenez manufacturing facility and visible through the transparent caseback.

The movement features 168 components, including a column wheel and a vertical clutch for improved timekeeping.

It boasts an impressive 80-hour power reserve and a thinner movement for more comfortable wear.



The four new Carrera Sport watches

The Carrera Sport has a 44 mm stainless-steel case with choice of deep-blue dial with matching ceramic bezel, olive-green dial with stainless steel bezel, or a black dial with a black ceramic bezel.

Each sells for $5,750 except for a special rose gold version, which sells for $6,550.

The black ceramic bezel on this watch features rose gold-colored lacquer—a new design detail for TAG Heuer—and the crown and push buttons are rendered in 18-karat rose gold. It comes on a black leather strap.

In September, the watchmaker will unveil four more editions of the new Carrera Sport.



The TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition (right) pictured alongside its inspiration, the White Heuer Montreal from 1972.

The year 2020 marks 160 years of TAG Heuer, and the watchmaker is celebrating with a special reissue of a style launched in 1972 and inspired by motor racing.

The TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition, out this month, is inspired by the White Heuer Montreal, reference 110503W.

It features red, yellow and blue detailing and a white matte dial.

The vintage aesthetic is paired with modern features, powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 manufacture movement, as with the four new Carrera models.

With a 39 mm polished steel case and blue alligator strap, it’s limited to 1,000 pieces and sells for $6,750.



The 2020 Connected Smartwatch

Earlier this year, TAG Heuer unveiled its latest smartwatch, the TAG Heuer Connected, with a swanky New York City event held just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The update boasts a better battery (a 430 mAh), GPS and on-board heart rate monitor, plus the latest version of the Google Wear operating system.

The 2020 Connected smartwatch also is more suited to take the wearer from day to night, with a scratch-resistant sapphire case over the OLED touchscreen, which stays on all the time—no need to keep pushing the touchscreen to see the time or stats—plus a titanium or steel case with metal or ceramic bezel.

It comes on a steel bracelet or rubber strap.

Users can pick their choice of analog or digital watch face to suit their taste.

In addition to regular smartwatch features, one of the most significant developments from past models is the addition of special pre-loaded apps, like one specifically for golf.

The Connected starts at $1,800.