Citizen’s First Smartwatch Is Here
New York—Citizen is officially in the wearables game with its first full display smartwatch, CZ Smart.
CZ Smart is equipped with Wear OS by Google and pre-loaded with several Google apps like Google Assistant, Google Pay and Google Fit, which tracks workouts, measures heart rate, and allows users to set goals. The latter does so via built-in sensors including an accelerometer, heart rate monitor, compass barometer, and gyroscope.
Citizen’s first wearable also has many features smartwatch lovers have come to expect, like WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC (near-field communication, which allows two devices in close proximity to exchange data) and GPS capabilities.
A built-in speaker and microphone allow wearers to answer calls directly from the device. The model maximizes its charge courtesy of rapid charging and battery safe mode.
CZ Smart owners can access Google features like Agenda, Alarm, Calendar and Stopwatch, to name a few, plus they can download additional apps throughs through the Google Play store.
Third party apps included with the gadget are music streaming platform Spotify, safety platform Noonlight and cycling and running tracking app Strava.
“CZ Smart is our first entry into wearable tech. The combination of Citizen design and powerful technology brings our unique point of view in this category,” Citizen Watch America President Jeffrey Cohen said in a statement.
“This smartwatch is sure to excite our existing Citizen customers as well as attract today’s smartwatch consumer. CZ Smart is a statement on your wrist that embodies Citizen’s commitment to excellence and the drive for continued innovation.”
The smartwatch’s design was informed by Citizen sport timepieces and features a 46-millimeter case crafted in 316 stainless steel with anodized aluminum top ring.
The customizable touchscreen display boasts the look of a classic timepiece—Citizen replicated some of its most loved dials in digital form, pulling from its “Active,” “Dashboard,” “Neo” and “Retro” collections.
Launched in the fourth quarter of 2020, there are three models available in the smartwatch’s first run: a gunmetal ion-plated bracelet, a black silicon strap and a blue silicone strap.
CZ Smart retails for $395 at stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and Reeds Jewelers, in addition to Citizen’s own e-commerce site.
