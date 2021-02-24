National Jeweler

Accutron Revives a Vintage Classic Loved by ‘The King’

By Ashley Davis
Pictured at left is the new Accutron 521. At right is one of the original versions, this one owned by Elvis Presley.
New York—There’s always a demand for vintage timepieces, so Accutron is bringing back one of its most beloved editions.

Part of the Accutron Legacy Collection, which features reissues of some of Accutron’s most popular and memorable styles from the 1960s and 1970s, the Accutron 521 timepiece originally debuted in 1960.

According to the watchmaker, Elvis Presley owned one of the originals, which it has now acquired.

The offset, asymmetrical design made it unique in the marketplace when it debuted. The original was rendered in a 14-karat gold-filled case with mineral glass crystal and a snap-on case back.

Now, the new Accutron 521 recreates the original with the same asymmetrical case design, crown placement near 3 o’clock and 32.8 millimeter by 32.55 millimeter case, which Accutron noted makes it ideal as a unisex piece.

The new edition has a gold-tone stainless steel case with a mesh-style bracelet with double-press deployant closure. The three-hand silverish white dial features double-stick hour markers.

It utilizes the Swiss-made 26-jewel movement and is water-resistant to 30 meters.

A second model offers another bracelet option, with a brown lizard-embossed leather strap, also with double-press deployant buckle closure.


Each model is limited to 600 pieces. The mesh-style bracelet sells for $1,550, while the leather bracelet version costs $1,450.

Jeffrey Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America, which owns Accutron, noted the timepiece’s historic significance in relation to “The King of Rock’n’roll.”

“We are honored to bring back the iconic 521 timepiece and even more humbled to have acquired the original to draw inspiration from and to house within our historical archive,” he said.

“Accutron has a significant history in technology and design so it wasn’t a surprise to learn of icons during that time who appreciated the brand.”


