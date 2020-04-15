Christie’s to Sell Patek Philippe Collection Worth $12M or More
New York—This summer and fall, Christie’s Hong Kong will sell what it is calling the most valuable single-owner collection of Patek Philippe watches ever offered in Asia.
“The Titanium and Ruby Collection” is comprised of 43 vintage and modern timepieces purchased by a private individual over two decades.
The collection has a low estimate of $12 million total and Christie’s will auction the watches off in two separate sales in Hong Kong.
Part one, “The Titanium Collection,” will be held in July.
It features 32 Patek Philippe timepieces and is named for its top lot, the Ref. 5033 Titanium Minute Repeater, which is expected to sell for as much as $1.5 million.
Christie’s will offer part two, “The Ruby Collection,” in November, putting the remaining 11 pieces from the collection on the auction block.
It also was named for its expected top lots. The Ref. 3448 and Ref. 3939, both of which are pictured in the slideshow above, have ruby embellishments.
The Ref. 3448 is an 18-karat gold automatic perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases while the Ref. 3939 is an 18-karat gold minute repeating tourbillon.
Both are estimated to sell for as much as $800,000 this fall.
This Patek Philippe Ref. 5033, circa 2003, is a one-of-a-kind titanium automatic minute-repeating annual calendar wristwatch (estimated to sell for between $800,000 and $1.5 million).
This is a rare platinum double dial Patek with 12 complications including minute repeater, tourbillon, perpetual calendar, retrograde date sky chart and moon phases (estimated to sell for between $1 million and $1.5 million).
A Ref. 2499, 4th series, rare 18-karat gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases, circa 1980 (estimated to sell for between $500,000 and $800,000)
A Patek Philippe Ref. 3448 18-karat gold automatic perpetual calendar with moon phases and ruby numerals, circa 1965 (estimated to sell for between $500,000 and $800,000)
A Ref. 3939 18-karat pink gold minute-repeating tourbillon with enamel dial and ruby numbers, circa 1990 (estimated to sell for between $500,000 and $800,000)
