National Jeweler

Christie’s to Sell Patek Philippe Collection Worth $12M or More

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Christie’s Hong Kong will auction off a collection of Patek Philippe watches amassed by one collector. It’s known as “The Titanium and Ruby Collection” for two of its top timepieces, both pictured here.
New York—This summer and fall, Christie’s Hong Kong will sell what it is calling the most valuable single-owner collection of Patek Philippe watches ever offered in Asia.

“The Titanium and Ruby Collection” is comprised of 43 vintage and modern timepieces purchased by a private individual over two decades.

The collection has a low estimate of $12 million total and Christie’s will auction the watches off in two separate sales in Hong Kong.

Part one, “The Titanium Collection,” will be held in July.


It features 32 Patek Philippe timepieces and is named for its top lot, the Ref. 5033 Titanium Minute Repeater, which is expected to sell for as much as $1.5 million.

Christie’s will offer part two, “The Ruby Collection,” in November, putting the remaining 11 pieces from the collection on the auction block.


It also was named for its expected top lots. The Ref. 3448 and Ref. 3939, both of which are pictured in the slideshow above, have ruby embellishments.

The Ref. 3448 is an 18-karat gold automatic perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases while the Ref. 3939 is an 18-karat gold minute repeating tourbillon.


Both are estimated to sell for as much as $800,000 this fall.


TAGS:   Watches , Auctions
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy