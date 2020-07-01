Phillips’ First Live Watch Auction of the Year Was a White-Glove Sale

Rounding out the top five is this Patek Philippe Ref. 650HU pocket watch with a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a map of Europe, Asia, Africa. It went for $1.2 million in Geneva.

A rare F. P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain “Souscription” platinum wristwatch with tourbillon, remontoire d'égalite, and souscription contract and box, garnered $1.5 million.

This Patek Philippe Ref. 1579 platinum chronograph wristwatch with blue hard enamel graphics and spider lugs went for $2 million.

A Patek Philippe Ref. 2499, a rare yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moonphases, sold for $2.7 million.

This Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 pink gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with pink dial and moonphases sold for $3.6 million.

This Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 pink gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with pink dial and moonphases sold for $3.6 million.

A Patek Philippe Ref. 2499, a rare yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moonphases, sold for $2.7 million.

This Patek Philippe Ref. 1579 platinum chronograph wristwatch with blue hard enamel graphics and spider lugs went for $2 million.

A rare F. P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain “Souscription” platinum wristwatch with tourbillon, remontoire d'égalite, and souscription contract and box, garnered $1.5 million.

Rounding out the top five is this Patek Philippe Ref. 650HU pocket watch with a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a map of Europe, Asia, Africa. It went for $1.2 million in Geneva.