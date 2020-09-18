Watch: How to Make the Most of Your Data

National Jeweler

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
New York—In the second installment in National Jeweler’s webinar series “My Next Question,” Associate Editor Lenore Fedow dove into data analytics with tech expert Jennifer Shaheen.

Shaheen is the founder and president of The Technology Therapy Group, leading a team of digital marketing experts.

Her experience spans several industries, from luxury retail and jewelry to finance and banking, working with National Chain, Roger Dery Gem Design, TD Ameritrade and Prudential.

In her webinar, Shaheen walked beginners through all the basics of data analytics, from where to collect data to how to leverage it to increase sales.

Watch the entire webinar below, and please join us next Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. EDT when Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff interviews Stuller Inc. founder Matt Stuller about how the manufacturer is celebrating its 50th anniversary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information and registration is available on NationalJeweler.com/Webinars.

