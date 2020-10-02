National Jeweler

Watch: The ‘Microteers’ Talk About Photographing Gem Inclusions

By Brecken Branstrator
A photomicrograph of a chalcedony spheroid perched upon acicular limonite within a precious Mexican opal; the field of view is 0.98 mm x 1.47 mm (Photo credit: Danny J. Sanchez)
New York—For the final “My Next Question” webinar in September, three gemologists joined National Jeweler to dive into gemstones—really far in.

Photomicrography is the art of taking photographs of gemstone inclusions through a microscope, and Billie Hughes of Lotus Gemology, Nathan Renfro of the Gemological Institute of America and Danny Sanchez of Danny J. Sanchez Photography are all experts at it.

In the webinar, the three of them, who have earned the nickname “The Three Microteers,” talked about the process behind photomicrography, how they approach their photos and showed examples of a few of their favorites.

