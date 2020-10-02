Watch: The ‘Microteers’ Talk About Photographing Gem Inclusions
New York—For the final “My Next Question” webinar in September, three gemologists joined National Jeweler to dive into gemstones—really far in.
Photomicrography is the art of taking photographs of gemstone inclusions through a microscope, and Billie Hughes of Lotus Gemology, Nathan Renfro of the Gemological Institute of America and Danny Sanchez of Danny J. Sanchez Photography are all experts at it.
In the webinar, the three of them, who have earned the nickname “The Three Microteers,” talked about the process behind photomicrography, how they approach their photos and showed examples of a few of their favorites.
Watch the entire webinar below, and join National Jeweler next Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. EDT as our Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff interviews Emily Friedricks of Lang Antiques and Cathy Calhoun of Calhoun Jewelers about suffragist jewelry, worn to show support for women’s right to vote.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
