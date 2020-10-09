National Jeweler

Watch: The History Behind … Suffragist Jewelry

By Michelle Graff
One of the pieces discussed on the suffragist jewelry episode of “My Next Question” was the Holloway brooch, designed by Sylvia Pankhurst to honor the suffragists imprisoned for fighting for the right for women to vote.
New York—The year 2020 marked 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women—albeit mostly white women—the right to vote.

Jewelry, from celluloid buttons, ribbons and medals to Art Nouveau-style pieces set with precious gemstones, was part of the movement, as women donned necklaces and pins to express themselves politically and show support for other women imprisoned for their beliefs.

Suffragist jewelry is a sought-after category of antique jewelry, and in the latest episode of “My Next Question,” guests Cathy Calhoun of Calhoun Jewelers and Emily Friedricks of Lang Antiques discuss the symbolism behind the pieces, as well as how to recognize and where to find them.


