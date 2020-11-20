Watch: A Webinar on Hosting Virtual Events
New York—The year has forced a quick pivot for businesses, from enhancing online selling to figuring out how best to connect with customers in this virtual world.
Now, as the holiday season kicks into high gear, jewelers and designers need to figure out how to adapt their annual holiday events to the current atmosphere.
Luckily, there are plenty of options for those willing to try something new, from larger Zoom gatherings to virtual one-on-one appointments.
On this week’s episode of “My Next Question,” National Jeweler Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator hosted a webinar with two industry consultants, Kate Peterson and Kathleen Cutler, about virtual events, sharing pro tips on invites, lighting and more.
Watch the full session below.
Join us next Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. EST as Associate Editor Lenore Fedow and Retail Minded's Nicole Leinbach Reyhle unwrap the holiday season ahead.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
