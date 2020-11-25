Watch: Unwrapping the Holiday Season
New York—A holiday season unlike any other is just around the corner.
In National Jeweler’s latest webinar for its “My Next Question” series, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow interviewed retail expert Nicole Leinbach Reyhle about her retail predictions for the 2020 holidays.
Reyhle, an experienced retail and wholesale professional, founded Retail Minded in 2007 to support independent businesses by delivering news, education, and resources.
In the webinar, Reyhle delved into Black Friday forecasts, consumer insights, and more.
Watch the entire webinar below, and please join us next Tuesday, Dec.1, at 2 p.m. EST when Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff interviews Annie Dorseca, chief financial officer at Jewelers of America, and Elyssa Jenkins, director of membership and digital content at Jewelers Vigilance Committee, about the newly founded Black in Jewelry Coalition.
More information and registration is available on NationalJeweler.com/Webinars.
In National Jeweler’s latest webinar for its “My Next Question” series, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow interviewed retail expert Nicole Leinbach Reyhle about her retail predictions for the 2020 holidays.
Reyhle, an experienced retail and wholesale professional, founded Retail Minded in 2007 to support independent businesses by delivering news, education, and resources.
In the webinar, Reyhle delved into Black Friday forecasts, consumer insights, and more.
Watch the entire webinar below, and please join us next Tuesday, Dec.1, at 2 p.m. EST when Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff interviews Annie Dorseca, chief financial officer at Jewelers of America, and Elyssa Jenkins, director of membership and digital content at Jewelers Vigilance Committee, about the newly founded Black in Jewelry Coalition.
More information and registration is available on NationalJeweler.com/Webinars.