Watch: Three American Lapidaries Talk Trends and Today’s Market
New York—There’s a common trend running through almost every part of the jewelry chain: customers want something unique.
In the faceting and carving sector, this has brought independent cutters and their creations into the spotlight, especially in the U.S. market.
On Tuesday, National Jeweler invited three American lapidaries—Derek Katzenbach, Jeff Hapeman and Nolan Sponsler—onto its “My Next Question” webinar series to talk about their differing styles and how they set themselves apart, what consumers are looking for, how social media has changed the game, and the state of the market in 2020 amid supply chain struggles.
Watch the full session below.
