Watch: Making the Returns Experience a Happy One
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Sometimes, a holiday gift bought in-store misses the mark, or an item purchased online just doesn’t look the same when it turns up on your doorstep.
That is why creating a seamless returns experience for customers—and having a solid policy regarding returns and exchanges—is important for retailers.
On the latest episode of “My Next Question,” Jennifer Calleri of Huntington Jewelers and Mike Schwartz of Happy Returns joined Associate Editor Lenore Fedow to talk about how jewelers can perfect that experience.
Watch the webinar in its entirety below.
Join us again this coming Tuesday, Jan. 19 at noon Eastern, when Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator interviews Eric Fritz, the manager of the University of Arizona’s mineral museum, about its collection and upcoming move into a larger space.
Sign up to attend on the National Jeweler website.
