Watch: The Dos and Don’ts of Succession Planning
New York—Preparing to retire and either pass the business on to the next generation, sell it, or close up shop is a fraught and complicated decision.
Industry consultant Bill Boyajian and jeweler Glenn Ballard of Ballard & Ballard Jewelers in Fountain Valley, California can try to make it easier.
Boyajian is helping to guide Glenn through the five-year process of turning the family business over to his brother, Guy Ballard.
In the latest “My Next Question” webinar, the two sit down with Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff to talk about what they’ve learned along the way, including the No. 1 mistake to avoid when planning for retirement.
Watch the entire webinar below.
Join us again tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. Eastern for another episode of “My Next Question.”
In a special pre-Valentine’s Day webinar, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow will interview Isabelle Corvin, staff gemologist and merchandising manager at Panowicz Jewelers, about “The Gemstone Love Connection.”
Gemstones, including rose quartz and moonstone, have doubled as love charms for ages. But where did these legends start? And how have they persisted?
Corvin and Fedow will take a stroll into the tunnel of (gemstone) love, just in time for Feb. 14.
Register and learn about more upcoming webinars on NationalJeweler.com.
Industry consultant Bill Boyajian and jeweler Glenn Ballard of Ballard & Ballard Jewelers in Fountain Valley, California can try to make it easier.
Boyajian is helping to guide Glenn through the five-year process of turning the family business over to his brother, Guy Ballard.
In the latest “My Next Question” webinar, the two sit down with Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff to talk about what they’ve learned along the way, including the No. 1 mistake to avoid when planning for retirement.
Watch the entire webinar below.
Join us again tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. Eastern for another episode of “My Next Question.”
In a special pre-Valentine’s Day webinar, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow will interview Isabelle Corvin, staff gemologist and merchandising manager at Panowicz Jewelers, about “The Gemstone Love Connection.”
Gemstones, including rose quartz and moonstone, have doubled as love charms for ages. But where did these legends start? And how have they persisted?
Corvin and Fedow will take a stroll into the tunnel of (gemstone) love, just in time for Feb. 14.
Register and learn about more upcoming webinars on NationalJeweler.com.