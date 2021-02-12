National Jeweler

Watch: The Gemstone Love Connection

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
New York—From moonstone to rose quartz, the idea that some gemstones double as love charms has existed for centuries.

In the latest “My Next Question” webinar, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow and gemologist Isabelle Corvin of Panowicz Jewelers took a look through history to learn more about how the gemstone legends got started.

What connects amethyst to Saint Valentine and Cleopatra? Why did the ancients believe moonstone could predict if love would last?

For those answers and more, watch the entire webinar below.



Join us again this coming Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern for another episode of “My Next Question.”

Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator will be joined by Nolan Sponsler, founder of NS Custom Jewelry, Persephone Maglaya, CEO and founder of The Media Socialites, and Joseph Denaburg, sales/internet marketing at Levy’s Fine Jewelry to talk TikTok.

The group will discuss creating content on the burgeoning platform, growing an audience, and more.

Register and learn about more upcoming webinars on NationalJeweler.com.
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy