Watch: The Gemstone Love Connection
New York—From moonstone to rose quartz, the idea that some gemstones double as love charms has existed for centuries.
In the latest “My Next Question” webinar, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow and gemologist Isabelle Corvin of Panowicz Jewelers took a look through history to learn more about how the gemstone legends got started.
What connects amethyst to Saint Valentine and Cleopatra? Why did the ancients believe moonstone could predict if love would last?
For those answers and more, watch the entire webinar below.
Join us again this coming Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern for another episode of “My Next Question.”
Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator will be joined by Nolan Sponsler, founder of NS Custom Jewelry, Persephone Maglaya, CEO and founder of The Media Socialites, and Joseph Denaburg, sales/internet marketing at Levy’s Fine Jewelry to talk TikTok.
The group will discuss creating content on the burgeoning platform, growing an audience, and more.
Register and learn about more upcoming webinars on NationalJeweler.com.
