Watch: The Future of Retail With Alysa Teichman of Ylang23
Alysa Teichman grew up as a self-professed “shop kid,” when her parents’ fine jewelry business was a mere mall kiosk. In the decades since, Ylang 23 has become synonymous with innovation.
The second-generation business owner and vice president, business development talks her unique and unexpected path to joining the family business, as well as plans for succession.
In conversation with Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis, Teichman also shares navigating the pandemic, fine jewelry trends, philanthrophy, and the designers inspiring her.
Watch the full conversation below, and join National Jeweler on Tuesday, March 9 for the next “My Next Question” webinar, “Looking Back on a Year in Lockdown,” featuring editors Michelle Graff, Brecken Branstrator, Ashley Davis, and Lenore Fedow.
The second-generation business owner and vice president, business development talks her unique and unexpected path to joining the family business, as well as plans for succession.
In conversation with Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis, Teichman also shares navigating the pandemic, fine jewelry trends, philanthrophy, and the designers inspiring her.
Watch the full conversation below, and join National Jeweler on Tuesday, March 9 for the next “My Next Question” webinar, “Looking Back on a Year in Lockdown,” featuring editors Michelle Graff, Brecken Branstrator, Ashley Davis, and Lenore Fedow.