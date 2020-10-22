Amanda’s Style File: Political Statement Jewelry
With election season upon us and the world gripped by the pandemic, jewelry has become a way for individuals to make both political and personal statements.
In August, Michelle Obama wore a yellow gold “Vote” necklace from Bychari that sent social media into a frenzy and made political jewelry an overnight must-have.
“Vote” jewelry is leading the trend for now. However, styles espousing concepts like equality, peace and unity will have staying power long after election season comes to an end.
Politics will forever be a controversial topic, but consumers are finding their voice and using their style for good.
Here are some Amanda’s Style File selects that should be worn to the polls.
Jennifer Fisher script “Vote” charm in 14-karat yellow gold ($425)
Samuel B. sterling silver and 18-karat gold Vote” bracelet ($95)
Alex Woo “Little Activist Vote” necklace in sterling silver ($148)
Girl Up Collection sterling silver and pink sapphire “Unity” necklace ($125)
Awe Inspired “Ruth Bader Ginsburg” coin necklace in 14-karat yellow gold vermeil ($150)
Mandana Dayani x Zoë Chicco 14-karat yellow gold “Vote” bracelet ($350)
Adwar Casting Co. 14-karat gold “Vote” necklace ($985, chain not included)
Bijules + WideAwakes DeVote mini nameplate necklace in 14-karat yellow gold ($970)
DRU 14-karat yellow gold “Change is Coming” medallion necklace ($1,455)
Eriness mini “Resist” script bracelet in 14-karat yellow gold ($395)
W18k Inc “Vote for Freedom” necklace in 18-karat yellow gold ($1,295)
Picchiotti 18-karat yellow and white gold brooch featuring round diamonds, round cabochon emeralds and mother-of-pearl ($36,800)
Lydia Courteille ring 18-karat gold with sapphires, ruby and diamonds (price upon request)
Girl Up Collection 14-karat rose gold dove lariat with responsibly sourced diamonds ($582)
