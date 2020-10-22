National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Political Statement Jewelry

By Amanda Gizzi
agizzi@jewelers.org

With election season upon us and the world gripped by the pandemic, jewelry has become a way for individuals to make both political and personal statements.

In August, Michelle Obama wore a yellow gold “Vote” necklace from Bychari that sent social media into a frenzy and made political jewelry an overnight must-have.

“Vote” jewelry is leading the trend for now. However, styles espousing concepts like equality, peace and unity will have staying power long after election season comes to an end.

Politics will forever be a controversial topic, but consumers are finding their voice and using their style for good.

Here are some Amanda’s Style File selects that should be worn to the polls.




TAGS:   Trends
