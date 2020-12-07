Amanda’s Style File: Celebrating December

If 2020 is giving you the blues, December offers three sparkling blues (and bluish-purple if you want to be precise) to celebrate this month.

The vivid colors of December’s birthstones—turquoise, tanzanite and blue zircon—can make anyone feel more zen. More than the gemstones however, we celebrate those born this month.

Most December babies will tell you that they get the shaft with gift giving as gifts get combined with their holiday gifts. This December, let’s all make it a point to honor those born this month with the jewelry birthday gifts they deserve.

This Amanda’s Style File showcases a stunning selection of jewelry that will inspire gift giving or even a moment of relaxation. Feel free to add these to your own jewelry wish lists too.

