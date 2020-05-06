National Jeweler

You Can Earn an AJP Diploma from GIA for Free

By Lenore Fedow
The Gemological Institute of America is offering its Essentials online courses at no cost from now through June 29 for first-time enrollers.

Carlsbad, Calif.—The Gemological Institute of America is offering first-time enrollers access to its introductory courses at no cost.

The GIA Essentials online courses in diamonds, colored stones and jewelry will be available for free from now through June 29.

Students who complete all three courses may earn the GIA Applied Jewelry Professional diploma, or AJP.

“Giving access to these foundational courses during this unprecedented time is part of our mission,” said Duncan Pay, senior vice president and chief academic officer of GIA, in a press release.

“Helping to train gem and jewelry professionals ultimately protects consumers and helps to ensure their trust.”

American Gem Society CEO Katherine Bodoh lauded the education initiative in the press release, adding that AGS members with more developed gemological knowledge can better serve consumers.

The online courses let students work at their own pace, but must be completed within a three-month period.

There is no prior experience or gemological equipment necessary to take the courses.


The courses are required for other GIA credential programs, like the Graduate Gemologist Program and the Graduate Colored Stones Program.

For more information and to apply, visit GIA’s website.



