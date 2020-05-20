National Jeweler

GIA Resumes Operations at 5 Labs After COVID-19 Shutdowns

By Brecken Branstrator
New York—GIA has reopened five of its labs around the world with modified schedules and limited capacity after the coronavirus pandemic forced their closings.

Implementing the appropriate safety measures, the institute opened its labs in Antwerp, Belgium; Carlsbad, California; Gaborone, Botswana; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Tokyo.

Here’s how the five currently are operating.

Antwerp
The lab is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for submission and return of polished diamonds. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions.

Beginning Monday, May 25, the lab will also be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carlsbad
The lab opened with limited staff and capacity on Monday. It will only accept goods via shipment and not offer same-day services. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions.

The GIA’s school in Carlsbad, meanwhile, remains closed.

Gaborone
This lab is open with limited capacity to comply with social distancing and local government mandates. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with inquiries.

Johannesburg
The lab is open with limited capacity. Visitors must make an appointment in advance, bring the relevant CIPC permit, wear a cloth or surgical mask, be subjected to thermal screening and comply with the six-foot social distancing rules.

Appointments or questions can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tokyo
The lab is accepting and returning items by transport only.

While those five are the latest GIA labs to reopen, several others have been operating globally already.

The Bangkok lab is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the school there remains closed.

In Hong Kong, the lab in Kowloon Bay is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but all walk-in intake and return services will operate though the GIA Service Center in Central, which is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The GIA school in Hong Kong is open, as is the school in Taipei.

The Ramat Gan lab is also open Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Labs that remain closed are in Mumbai, New York and Surat, and the schools still closed are those in London, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York and Surat.

To stay up to date on the GIA’s location openings, hours and services, visit GIA.edu/coronavirus-update.





