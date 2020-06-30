National Jeweler

AIGS Opens Lab in Shanghai

Bangkok—The Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences has expanded its footprint with the opening of a lab in Shanghai to meet the growing demand for gemstone reports in China.

AIGS inaugurated the new lab, located downtown in the Huangpu district, on June 12.

It’s open to clients, offering a comprehensive range of gemstone and jewelry analysis reports, including rubies, sapphires and emeralds.

Gemstones and their reports will be returned to customers after five to seven working days, according to AIGS Chairman Kennedy Ho.

“The new branch will add great value for our customers in China, many of whom we have known for a long time already,” Ho said.

Bangkok-based AIGS has had ties to the market for a while now—many Chinese students have taken courses at its gemology school, and its lab in Thailand has offered gemstone laboratory services for Chinese customers.

Customers can send their gemstones to the AIGS branch in Shanghai at its new address: AIGS Lab, Shanghai, 500 Guangdong Road, World Trade Tower Room 2606, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China.

The lab can also be reached at 021-6330-2066 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



