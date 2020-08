AGS Labs Resumes Grading of Lab-Grown Diamonds

A shot of the Only My Diamond platform, which is where AGS Labs’ Laboratory-Grown Diamond Grading Report is housed

Las Vegas—AGS Laboratories will once again grade lab-grown diamonds, the organization announced Monday.The lab stopped offering the service in 2012 due to a lack of demand, Executive Director Jason Quick told National Jeweler.Now, as demand for man-made stones has picked up, AGS Labs wanted to take a “fresh approach” to the grading report.The new report for lab-grown diamonds is the result of more than a year of research and development to create one that aligns with AGS Labs’ mission of consumer protection and ensures consumers understand what they’re getting, Quick said. Unlike GIA , AGS is using the standard color and clarity grading scales for lab-grown diamonds but adding “LG” (for “laboratory-grown”) to the grades.The system is designed to distinguish the grading from natural diamonds while also providing a basis for comparison, Quick said.For example, a lab-grown diamond could receive an “LG-D” color grade and an “LG-VS1” clarity grade.The reports also will contain the following statement: “It is important to note that the color and clarity grades do not reflect the rarity of a laboratory-grown diamond, but rather the quality and consistency of the manufacturing process.”AGS Labs’ lab-grown diamond grading reports also will offer the standard AGS 0 to 10 cut-grade scale, including the AGS Ideal cut grade, but does not utilize the “LG” designation used for color and clarity.Additionally, the new report will contain a description of the laboratory-grown growth method used.“We feel like that is important for the consumer to understand the details behind how the laboratory-grown diamond was created,” Quick said.It will also offer explanations of the differences between the high pressure-high temperature (HPHT) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes.AGS Laboratories is starting with a pilot program for the lab-grown diamond reports and will open the service more broadly to the industry later this year.The Laboratory-Grown Diamond Grading Report will be in a digital form only to start.It’s a component of Only My Diamond for Laboratory-Grown Diamonds, an interactive online tool featuring additional educational information, including a special section on the 4Cs of man-made diamonds.When asked if AGS Labs would eventually expand to printed reports, Quick said it will “re-evaluate enhancements throughout the pilot program.”