Third Edition of Popular Book on Lab-Grown Diamonds Released
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Two industry experts have launched the third edition of their popular book known by some as the “Bible” on lab-grown diamonds.
Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin released “Laboratory-Grown Diamonds: Information Guide to HPHT-Grown and CVD-Grown Diamonds” this month.
Simic and Deljanin are diamond researchers with more than 50 years of combined experience in the trade and are well known as authorities on diamonds.
They specialize in identifying natural, treated and lab-grown diamonds, and together have published more than 100 magazine articles and presented at several international conferences and events.
The second edition of their book, released in 2007, sold more than 3,000 copies worldwide.
The newest edition of “Laboratory-Grown Diamonds,” published by Gemmological Research Industries Inc. in Canada, has been created in collaboration with four contributing authors.
They are: scientist Boris Feigelson of the Naval Research Laboratory, lab researcher Sharrie Woodring from GCAL, CVD engineer Malay Hirani from Soni CVD Diamonds in India, and engineer Frank Ripka from Algordanza.
It is 188 pages and features eight new articles, adding about 100 pages.
The new chapters include overviews about diamond growth, CVD diamond production, major producers and fluorescence as a screening tool for the origin of diamonds.
The book, priced at $49.95, can be purchased at BrankoGems.com.
Additionally, Simic and Deljanin will hold a series of free one-hour webinars about lab-grown diamonds between now and December.
They will host webinars with:
— Malay Hirani on “CVD Diamond Production: An Overview;”
— Tom Chatham on “Past, Present and Future of the Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry;”
— Frank Ripka on “Memorial Diamonds;”
— Boris Feigelson on “HPHT Grown Diamonds: Insider Story;”
— Sharrie Woodring on “Update on Grading, Appraising, and Inclusions in Lab-Grown Diamonds;” and
— “Identification and Tracking with New Patent and Certification of Laboratory-Grown Diamonds.”
They are limiting the number of participants in each to allow for better interaction with the presenters during Q&A sessions and to be able to cover more topics.
For more information and to register, visit BrankoGems.com.
Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin released “Laboratory-Grown Diamonds: Information Guide to HPHT-Grown and CVD-Grown Diamonds” this month.
Simic and Deljanin are diamond researchers with more than 50 years of combined experience in the trade and are well known as authorities on diamonds.
They specialize in identifying natural, treated and lab-grown diamonds, and together have published more than 100 magazine articles and presented at several international conferences and events.
The second edition of their book, released in 2007, sold more than 3,000 copies worldwide.
The newest edition of “Laboratory-Grown Diamonds,” published by Gemmological Research Industries Inc. in Canada, has been created in collaboration with four contributing authors.
They are: scientist Boris Feigelson of the Naval Research Laboratory, lab researcher Sharrie Woodring from GCAL, CVD engineer Malay Hirani from Soni CVD Diamonds in India, and engineer Frank Ripka from Algordanza.
It is 188 pages and features eight new articles, adding about 100 pages.
The new chapters include overviews about diamond growth, CVD diamond production, major producers and fluorescence as a screening tool for the origin of diamonds.
The book, priced at $49.95, can be purchased at BrankoGems.com.
Additionally, Simic and Deljanin will hold a series of free one-hour webinars about lab-grown diamonds between now and December.
They will host webinars with:
— Malay Hirani on “CVD Diamond Production: An Overview;”
— Tom Chatham on “Past, Present and Future of the Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry;”
— Frank Ripka on “Memorial Diamonds;”
— Boris Feigelson on “HPHT Grown Diamonds: Insider Story;”
— Sharrie Woodring on “Update on Grading, Appraising, and Inclusions in Lab-Grown Diamonds;” and
— “Identification and Tracking with New Patent and Certification of Laboratory-Grown Diamonds.”
They are limiting the number of participants in each to allow for better interaction with the presenters during Q&A sessions and to be able to cover more topics.
For more information and to register, visit BrankoGems.com.
Get the Daily News >