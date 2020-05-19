National Jeweler

De Beers Names Sally Morrison PR Director of Natural Diamonds

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Sally Morrison will now serve as director of public relations for natural diamonds at De Beers Group.
New York—De Beers Group’s Sally Morrison is changing roles, moving from the lab-grown to the mined diamond side.

De Beers announced Monday that the longtime industry marketer has joined its Consumer and Brands division as director of public relations for natural diamonds.

The position is a relatively new one for De Beers Group, but the company said Morrison will have more of a U.S. focus in the role, concentrating on media, trade and designer outreach for natural diamonds in the United States.

She will be based in New York and start immediately in her new position.

Morrison previously served as Lightbox Jewelry’s chief marketing officer, the responsibilities of which she will hand over in the coming months.

She has held a variety of roles in the industry, beginning at the now-defunct Diamond Information Center, or DIC, in 2002.

She also held executive roles at Forevermark, the World Gold Council, the Diamond Producers Association and Gemfields before moving into her current position at Lightbox in late 2017.

Morrison told National Jeweler that her recent experience at Lightbox “has reconfirmed that women are still captivated by the jewelry sector.


“As an industry we need to continue to work to engage consumers with energetic and creative communications that lure them away from other products in our competitive set.”

As she transitions from lab-grown back to natural diamonds, she said she believes the two products are complementary and fulfill different roles in consumers’ lives.

“Natural diamonds are, overwhelmingly, what most consumers prefer to celebrate the most important milestones in their emotional lives; they allow the deepest expression of human connection,” she said.

“However, it is precisely because they mean so much that they are sometimes feel out of reach for decorative, fun, fashion jewelry. This is where the lab-grown diamonds can work well—they have the sparkle, the colors can be manipulated to support a huge breadth of design, and the price points allow consumers more frequent additions to their jewelry wardrobe.”

For her work marketing diamonds, gems and gold over the years, the Gem Awards honored Morrison with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

“Sally has a real passion for the jewelry industry, and particularly for the joy that natural diamonds bring to consumers around the world,” said Stephen Lussier, executive vice president of consumer and brands at De Beers.

“With so many people being separated from their loved ones in recent months, diamonds will play a more important role than ever in helping celebrate the connections that are so important in our lives. I’m therefore delighted that Sally will be bringing her vast experience in PR, marketing and the U.S. diamond industry to the team.”


TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy