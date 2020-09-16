Charles & Colvard Is Now Selling Lab-Grown Diamonds
Research Triangle Park, N.C.—Charles & Colvard has branched out into a category that was seemingly inevitable for the moissanite maker—lab-grown diamonds.
The company announced Tuesday the launch of “Caydia,” a brand of premium lab-grown diamonds that will be exclusive to Charles & Colvard and complement “Forever One,” the company’s line of colorless (D, E, F) moissanite introduced in 2015.
Charles & Colvard called the addition of lab-grown diamonds a “natural progression” for the company, which has been making gem-quality moissanite, a diamond simulant, since 1996.
“This is a pivotal moment for Charles & Colvard as we expand into the lab-grown diamond space,” said Don O’Connell, who took over as president and CEO in June.
“There is a growing awareness of and demand for lab-created gems, and now we offer two premium brands—Forever One moissanite and Caydia lab-grown diamonds. We believe this addition will allow us to … [capture] greater market share.”
Charles & Colvard declined to disclose the name and location of the company supplying its lab-grown diamonds.
It said certified gemologists hand-select the man-made stones for Caydia, which are E, F or G color on the Gemological Institute of America’s color-grading scale and at least VS1 clarity with excellent cut, polish and symmetry.
The diamonds range in size from a half-carat to 2 carats and are sold set into jewelry only.
The company said the International Gemological Institute will grade the majority of its lab-grown diamonds.
The initial assortment for Caydia, a trademarked moniker that is a combination of “cay,” a girl’s name with Greek origins that means pure, and “dia” from diamond, includes round brilliant cuts as well as cushions and ovals.
Right now, Caydia is sold only on CharlesandColvard.com.
The lab-grown diamonds are set into 14-karat and 18-karat gold as well as platinum and grouped into three categories: engagement rings and wedding bands, fine jewelry (meaning non-bridal pieces) and the “Signature Collection.”
There are simple bezel-set pendants, halo stud earrings, right-hand rings, huggies, tennis bracelets and fashion rings.
Prices start at $329 retail for a pair of 1/3-carat J-hoop earrings in 14-karat gold.
The 1-carat solitaire engagement rings on the site range from $2,800 to about $4,500, depending on the setting.
The highest-price piece on the website as of Wednesday morning was a 2 3/4-carat total weight cushion-cut lab-grown diamond engagement ring in an 18-karat gold halo setting. It was priced at $20,519.
