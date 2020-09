Charles & Colvard Is Now Selling Lab-Grown Diamonds

This image provided by Charles & Colvard shows a selection of Caydia lab-grown diamond fashion jewelry.

Research Triangle Park, N.C.—Charles & Colvard has branched out into a category that was seemingly inevitable for the moissanite maker—lab-grown diamonds.The company announced Tuesday the launch of “Caydia,” a brand of premium lab-grown diamonds that will be exclusive to Charles & Colvard and complement “Forever One,” the company’s line of colorless (D, E, F) moissanite introduced in 2015 Charles & Colvard called the addition of lab-grown diamonds a “natural progression” for the company, which has been making gem-quality moissanite, a diamond simulant, since 1996.“This is a pivotal moment for Charles & Colvard as we expand into the lab-grown diamond space,” said Don O’Connell, who took over as president and CEO in June “There is a growing awareness of and demand for lab-created gems, and now we offer two premium brands—Forever One moissanite and Caydia lab-grown diamonds. We believe this addition will allow us to … [capture] greater market share.”Charles & Colvard declined to disclose the name and location of the company supplying its lab-grown diamonds.It said certified gemologists hand-select the man-made stones for Caydia, which are E, F or G color on the Gemological Institute of America’s color-grading scale and at least VS1 clarity with excellent cut, polish and symmetry.The diamonds range in size from a half-carat to 2 carats and are sold set into jewelry only.The company said the International Gemological Institute will grade the majority of its lab-grown diamonds.The initial assortment for Caydia, a trademarked moniker that is a combination of “cay,” a girl’s name with Greek origins that means pure, and “dia” from diamond, includes round brilliant cuts as well as cushions and ovals.Right now, Caydia is sold only on CharlesandColvard.com The lab-grown diamonds are set into 14-karat and 18-karat gold as well as platinum and grouped into three categories: engagement rings and wedding bands, fine jewelry (meaning non-bridal pieces) and the “Signature Collection.”There are simple bezel-set pendants, halo stud earrings, right-hand rings, huggies, tennis bracelets and fashion rings.Prices start at $329 retail for a pair of 1/3-carat J-hoop earrings in 14-karat gold.The 1-carat solitaire engagement rings on the site range from $2,800 to about $4,500, depending on the setting.The highest-price piece on the website as of Wednesday morning was a 2 3/4-carat total weight cushion-cut lab-grown diamond engagement ring in an 18-karat gold halo setting. It was priced at $20,519.