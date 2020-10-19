National Jeweler

WD Lab Grown Diamonds Expands Executive Team

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
WD Lab Grown Diamonds has appointed Brittany Lewis, left, as chief marketing officer and Caleb Wood, right, as chief operating officer.
Washington, D.C.—WD Lab Grown Diamonds has added to its executive team.

Brittany Lewis joined the company earlier this year as its chief marketing officer.

Before WD, she advised early- and mid-stage startups in brand development, go-to-market planning, integrated marketing and digital transformation.

Lewis previously served as the vice president of marketing at direct-to-consumer jewelry brand Chloe + Isabel, where she drove omni-channel growth from fundraising through to acquisition.

Caleb Wood also joined the WD Lab Grown Diamonds team as its chief operating officer.

Wood brings more than two decades of leadership and change management experience to the role.

He most recently provided strategic consulting services to various Fortune 500 companies in enterprise transformation, innovation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Wood also held global leadership roles for 18 years at construction materials company Lafarge, where he led manufacturing, commercial, supply chain and technology teams through important growth stages.

Classified as an essential business, Washington, D.C.-based WD Lab Grown Diamonds has maintained operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and said it continues to focus on expansion.





TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
