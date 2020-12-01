National Jeweler

14-Carat Pink Diamond Recovered in Lesotho

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Gem Diamonds described this 14.09-carat pink diamond as a “top quality” Type II stone. It recovered the diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho last week. (Photo courtesy of Gem Diamonds)
London—The Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho has yielded another sizable pink diamond.

Gem Diamonds, which operates the mine in partnership with the Lesotho government, announced on its website that it recovered a 14.09-carat Type II pink diamond of “top quality” on Nov. 24.

The 14-carat diamond is the second 10-carat-plus pink pulled from the mine this year.

The first was a 13-carat stone recovered in the same five-day span as five large colorless diamonds.

The mining company sold that diamond for $40,110 per carat, or about $522,000.

Letšeng also has yielded 163-carat and 112-carat yellow diamonds this year as well as 16 colorless diamonds weighing more than 100 carats, including a 442-carat diamond recovered in August.



TAGS:   Big & Important Diamonds
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy