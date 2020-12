14-Carat Pink Diamond Recovered in Lesotho

London—The Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho has yielded another sizable pink diamond.Gem Diamonds, which operates the mine in partnership with the Lesotho government, announced on its website that it recovered a 14.09-carat Type II pink diamond of “top quality” on Nov. 24.The 14-carat diamond is the second 10-carat-plus pink pulled from the mine this year.The first was a 13-carat stone recovered in the same five-day span as five large colorless diamonds The mining company sold that diamond for $40,110 per carat, or about $522,000.Letšeng also has yielded 163-carat and 112-carat yellow diamonds this year as well as 16 colorless diamonds weighing more than 100 carats, including a 442-carat diamond recovered in August.