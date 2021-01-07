Bonas Group To Host Inaugural Tender of Belmont Emerald Rough

The Belmont emerald mine in Brazil

Dubai—Grupo Belmont will start selling its Brazilian rough emeralds via tender, and its first will be through brokerage and consultancy firm Bonas Group this spring.The rough emeralds are mined at Grupo Belmont’s famous Belmont mine located in the Itabira region of the Minas Gerais state in Brazil. The source was discovered in 1978, and today is one of the most technologically advanced colored gemstone mines in the world.When asked how many carats will be offered during the sale, a Bonas spokesperson said they don’t have a final volume number yet, noting only they expect it to be “substantial,” with the goods mined predominantly in 2020.The rough emeralds will be high and commercial grade.Bonas Group will hold viewings at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre’s tender facility in the Almas Tower from March 8-11, 2021, and bids will have to be placed on Bonas’ online platform by midday (Dubai time) on March 12, 2021.The viewings will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 health and safety polices of both the United Arab Emirates and the DMCC, and attendance at the tender is by invitation only.Bonas said it will accept requests for attendance from select companies. Those interested should emailor call (+44) 207 353 6167.A company spokesperson also confirmed there are plans for further Belmont rough emerald tenders in the future through Bonas as the miner’s new route to market, though additional dates have yet to be confirmed.