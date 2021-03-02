Harry Winston Open to Offers on ‘The Pink Legacy’
New York—Harry Winston celebrated what would have been its founder’s 125th birthday in style.
To commemorate the occasion, the brand’s New York store displayed the Winston Pink Legacy diamond ring, which features “The Pink Legacy” diamond.
Harry Winston, which has been owned by Swatch Group since 2013, acquired the 18.96-carat rectangular-cut fancy vivid pink diamond at a Christie’s auction for $50.4 million in November 2018.
It set the record for the most expensive pink diamond ever sold at Christie’s, as well as the world auction record for highest price per carat for a pink diamond.
A company spokesperson confirmed the store was accepting sales inquiries on the Winston Pink Legacy ring, but noted it was predominantly on display to celebrate Harry Winston.
“I think, generally, the timing is ideal now for investment-grade colored diamonds, as intense and vivid colors are trading at an all-time high. Demand is high and supply is light,” said Joseph Namdar, managing director of Namdar Inc., which specializes in fancy color diamonds.
“Regarding the price, I don’t think they will have an easy time earning a 10 to 20 percent profit based on the $50 million, or $2.6 million per carat, they paid in 2018,” he said.
“If they do, I would humbly believe it will be much due to their brand’s name, as the market has not surpassed that price, not yet at least.”
Harry Winston’s team of designers and craftsmen set the record-breaking diamond in an 18-karat rose gold and platinum ring, flanked by two shield-cut diamonds weighing 3.55 carats.
“The subtle design speaks directly to the philosophy behind all Winston jewels—that the diamonds should speak for themselves,” said Harry Winston in a statement.
“What better way to honor a man who dedicated his life to the rarest and most exceptional gemstones than through one of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds.”
The ring was on display for four days only, from Feb. 26 until March 1, which was Harry Winston’s birthday.
The jeweler also noted that Harry Winston was born in 1896, matching the diamond’s 18.96-carat weight.
Known as the original “King of Diamonds,” Harry Winston acquired several notable diamonds in his lifetime, including the Jonker Diamond, the Indore Pears, and the famous Hope Diamond.
