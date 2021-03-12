National Jeweler

De Beers, Alrosa Post Strong Rough Sales

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
The latest sales figures from De Beers Group and Alrosa highlight increased consumer demand for diamond jewelry. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Group)
New York—Diamond sales were strong at the start of the year for both De Beers Group and Alrosa as demand for diamond jewelry recovered, bolstering the rough market.

During the second sales cycle of the year, which ran from Feb. 22 to March 8, De Beers’ rough diamond sales totaled $550 million compared with $362 million sold in the same period last year.

Though the figure is provisional, it marks a 52 percent increase over last year.

“We saw the continuation of good rough diamond demand during our second sales cycle of 2021 on the back of positive consumer demand for diamond jewelry,” said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver in a press release about the results.

The company noted “healthy demand” from midstream buyers, highlighting better-than-expected sales over Christmas, Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day as the industry heads into what is traditionally a period of lower seasonal demand.

“While the year has started positively, we recognize ongoing near-term uncertainty in the pace and shape of the recovery, said Cleaver.

Alrosa also reported recovering demand in the diamond jewelry market, which provides “good support” for rough diamond sales.

Sales of rough and polished diamonds totaled $372 million ($361 million in rough and $12 million in polished) for the miner in February, up 7 percent from $346.4 million in February 2020.


For the first two months of the new year, total rough and polished diamond sales have totaled $802 million, including $782 million of rough diamond sales and $21 million of polished.

“Midstream companies seek to replenish their stocks of rough, once they see an opportunity for that. We believe the current supply and demand balance is comfortable for both miners and buyers of rough diamonds,” said Alrosa Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev.


TAGS:   Mining
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy