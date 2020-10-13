Take a Virtual Stroll Through This Vintage Jewelry Exhibit
Boston—Vintage jewelry connoisseurs, rejoice!
A new exhibition just opened at Tiina Smith Jewelry in Boston, showcasing vintage fashion and jewelry from brands such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Harry Winston, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co.
The “Jewelry As Fashion As Jewelry” exhibition transports visitors back to the 20th century, showcasing Smith’s collection of rare vintage jewelry alongside fashion and accessories from the period.
The fashion elements are courtesy of Michelle Finamore, the former Penny Vinik Curator of Fashion Arts at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.
Finamore is credited with raising the profile of the museum’s fashion offerings, curating a number of successful exhibitions, including “Gender Bending Fashion” and “Hollywood Glamour: Fashion and Jewelry from the Silver Screen.”
From now through Nov. 30, the free exhibition will delve into the connections between fashion and jewelry from the Art Deco era to the present day.
“From the glamour of an Art Deco diamond brooch to the wit of a contemporary J.W. Anderson crystal bra, jewelry and fashion go hand in glove in defining personal style,” Smith said in a statement on her website.
The jewelry on display explores the partnerships between jewelers and fashion houses, like that of 1930s fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli and jeweler Jean Schlumberger as well as Christian Dior’s partnership with Swarovski, which began in 1956.
Rather than a traditional gallery display, some of the jewelry and other fashion elements will be showcased on full-length mannequins for an up-close viewing.
Attendees will also be able to shop the collection.
For those who can’t make it to Boston, the exhibition can also be viewed virtually via Tiina Smith Jewelry’s website starting Oct. 15.
The virtual walkthrough will include a pre-taped conversation between Smith and Finamore.
