WJA Announces Carelle/WJA Member Grant Recipient

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association has named Eve Streicker the recipient of the 2020 Carelle/WJA Member Grant.

Streicker is the current WJA Metro New York chapter president and the designer behind Original Eve Designs, which specializes in custom jewelry projects in addition to its wholesale collection.

She has previously earned a WJA Shining Star Award as well as WJA Member Grant.

Streicker brings a large amount of jewelry experience to her WJA leadership role.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history and studio art practice from Williams College and a Master of Fine Arts degree in metal/jewelry/CAD-CAM from Tyler School of Art at Temple University.

Her resume includes stints at Tiffany & Co. and various museums and auction houses, as well as production management for small design brands.



Streicker also has work in New York City’s Bernard Museum’s permanent collection.

The $5,000 Carelle/WJA Member Grant is awarded through a jury process with a “competitive” scoring matrix, WJA said.

The grant was created in honor of Brooke Tivol McGrath, who died unexpectedly of a rare blood infection in 2011. She was 28.

A member of the Tivol family, which owns and operates two jewelry stores—one in Kansas City, Missouri and the other in neighboring Overland Park, Kansas—Tivol McGrath worked for jewelry design company Carelle in New York City at the time of her death and was an active WJA member and supporter.

The grant created in Tivol McGrath’s honor helps emerging design brands in their first five years of business.