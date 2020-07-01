National Jeweler

The Halstead Grant Is Calling for 2020 Entries

The annual Halstead Grant helps a designer set concrete business goals in their first five years of business.
Prescott, Ariz.—Jewelry supply company Halstead is opening the submission process for its annual grant.

The 2020 Halstead Grant will award one jewelry designer $7,500 cash; $1,000 in supplies; a trip to the Halstead headquarters in Prescott, Arizona; a cover story feature in the grant’s publication, Reveal; a jewelry showcase in the next Halstead catalog; help with press; feedback from the judging committee; and a trophy.

The top five finalists will receive $500 cash grants and the top 10 finalists will receive $250.

Halstead started the grant in 2006 to help up-and-coming jewelry designers become self-sufficient brands through business plans containing actionable steps and measurable goals, the company said in a press release.

The grant application is designed to help designers craft a business-minded strategy.

Entrants should be U.S. citizens, either students or professional designers with the aim of a full-time metal jewelry design career selling nationwide.

They should have started their business in the last five years and have a cohesive collection that includes sterling silver or fine silver elements.

This year’s judges are Halstead President Hilary Halstead Scott, Co-Founder Suzie Halstead, Halstead Marketing and Creative Manager Kelli Vanyek Greene and a guest judge, Sarah Rachel Brown, host of the Perceived Value podcast, which interviews artists on business matters like finance.


Applications are available at Grant.HalsteadBead.com and must be completed by Aug. 1.


