The Halstead Grant Is Calling for 2020 Entries

Prescott, Ariz.—Jewelry supply company Halstead is opening the submission process for its annual grant.The 2020 Halstead Grant will award one jewelry designer $7,500 cash; $1,000 in supplies; a trip to the Halstead headquarters in Prescott, Arizona; a cover story feature in the grant’s publication, Reveal; a jewelry showcase in the next Halstead catalog; help with press; feedback from the judging committee; and a trophy.The top five finalists will receive $500 cash grants and the top 10 finalists will receive $250.Halstead started the grant in 2006 to help up-and-coming jewelry designers become self-sufficient brands through business plans containing actionable steps and measurable goals, the company said in a press release.The grant application is designed to help designers craft a business-minded strategy.Entrants should be U.S. citizens, either students or professional designers with the aim of a full-time metal jewelry design career selling nationwide.They should have started their business in the last five years and have a cohesive collection that includes sterling silver or fine silver elements.This year’s judges are Halstead President Hilary Halstead Scott, Co-Founder Suzie Halstead, Halstead Marketing and Creative Manager Kelli Vanyek Greene and a guest judge, Sarah Rachel Brown, host of the Perceived Value podcast, which interviews artists on business matters like finance.Applications are available at Grant.HalsteadBead.com and must be completed by Aug. 1.