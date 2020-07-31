116-Carat Diamond Earns More Than $6M at Auction
New York—Christie’s has announced the results of its New York Magnificent Jewels sale, a jewelry auction in which bidders could peruse lots in person by appointment but had to place bids remotely.
Leading the auction was the 115.83-carat, F VVS1 pear-shaped diamond pictured above, valued at $5 million to $7 million.
Set into a necklace, it sold for $6.3 million.
A number of other top lots also fell within their pre-sale estimates.
A ring with 7.16-carat, internally flawless fancy intense blue diamond was the second highest-grossing lot, selling for $3.9 million.
A 25.22-carat, D VVS2 pear-shaped diamond ring earned $2.1 million, followed by a ring with 15.20-carat heart modified brilliant-cut diamond, which garnered $915,000.
A 7.65-carat fancy light purplish-pink diamond ring sold for $819,000.
Colored gemstones also performed well, most notably a 53.48-carat sapphire ring, which earned $615,000; a 35.77-carat Colombian emerald ring, which sold for $399,000; and a sapphire and diamond necklace that fetched $325,000.
Arguably, the most exciting aspect of the Magnificent Jewels sale, held Wednesday, was the demand for signed pieces.
A pair of 18-karat gold “Pendantif-Pendant” earrings from Surrealist artist Man Ray expected to garner between $10,000 and $15,000 commanded a whopping $125,000.
From “The Collection of Gloria Manney,” a set of opal jewelry by Angela Cumming for Tiffany & Co. earned $68,750, more than tripling its low estimate of $20,000.
A Bulgari coral, onyx and diamond bracelet estimated to sell for as little as $40,000 garnered $111,250.
And a Van Cleef & Arpels ruby, emerald, sapphire and diamond bracelet sold for $162,500, obliterating its $25,000 to $35,000 pre-sale estimate.
All in all, Christie’s New York Magnificent Jewels sale sold 87 percent by value and 83 percent by lot, earning a total $28.1 million.
