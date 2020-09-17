Biggie’s Crown Goes for Nearly $600K at Sotheby’s Hip-Hop Sale

At left, the iconic K.O.N.Y photo of Biggie Smalls taken by Barron Claiborne for the cover of Rap Pages Magazine. At right, a closeup of the inscription on the inside of the piece—“Crown from Biggie KONY Shot NYC 3-6-97” and both artists’ signatures.

This ring, created by Tito the Jeweler for Fred Brathwaite, aka Fab 5 Freddy, when he hosted the TV show “Yo! MTV Raps!” sold for more than $35,000 at auction.

Featuring more than 20 carats of various colors of diamonds, this eye patch gifted to Slick Rick on his 40th birthday sold for more than $25,000 at auction.