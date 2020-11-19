See the De Beers Designer Capsule Collection for Charity

New York—The De Beers capsule collection created by five leading independent jewelry designers—dubbed “ReSet”—is here.

The collaboration between the diamond miner and Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock and Zoe Chicco is the result of a trip the designers took last year to Botswana, where they saw where and how De Beers’ diamonds are mined, as well as the ways the company supports the local community and wildlife as part of its “Building Forever” program, which focuses on ethics and sustainability.

Each designer created a pendant inspired by the trip, with most branching far outside the confines of their signature styles.

The result is a surprisingly symbiotic array of pendants that tap into the natural world, full of texture, pattern and organic shapes, laden with details depicting nature’s bounty. Four of the five incorporate rough diamonds.



Here, the five pendants comprising the ReSet capsule collection, which will go on sale at Sotheby’s next month, benefiting two charitable organizations. Clockwise from top left: Jennie Kwon, Jade Trau, Sara Weinstock, Julez Bryant and Zoe Chicco.

Most of the designers pinpointed specific inspirational moments from their safaris that informed their designs.

For Chicco, seeing lions and being reminded of her son’s zodiac sign, Leo, inspired a lion’s head with a rough diamond in its mouth.

For Weinstock, the hypnotic zebra inspired an elegant zebra-print pendant.

And for Kwon, it was the magic of spotting a leopard lying across a branch, while for Bryant, the unforgettable silence of a moment in which a herd of elephants passed their stopped Land Rover informed her design.

“I have chosen to be a part of this because the land of Botswana is sacred and it’s in my soul now,” Bryant said.

Jade Lustig, the fourth generation diamantaire behind Jade Trau, wanted to pay tribute to where diamonds are excavated.

“When I was asked to commemorate my highlight from the trip into my piece, I knew straight away that it was going to be my visit to the mine,” she said.

“I wanted to honor where diamonds come from because it is honoring the Earth. So that was the idea for my piece—a beautiful artistic depiction of a diamond mine.”

The pendants will be for sale this December at Sotheby’s, with pre-sale estimates ranging from $20,000 to $25,000 for each.



The entirety of the proceeds will benefit two organizations, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in the United States and Stepping Stones International in Botswana.

To showcase the jewels, De Beers tapped American model Indira Scott for a special campaign, in which photographer Tommy Agriodimas shot Scott around New York City, juxtaposing the jewelry’s natural feel with the rough urban energy of the city.

Scott commented, “I’m thrilled to be part of the new ReSet Collective campaign with De Beers Group. This collective of independent female designers has been so inspiring to me. Each of their stunning designs tells its own unique story about the important positive impact that diamonds help create for the people and wildlife of Botswana.

“It’s important for me to work with brands that are aligned with my own values and convictions, and De Beers’ support for the communities where it operates shows that it is possible to wear something beautiful while giving back. With the profits of these pieces going to the NAACP LDF and Stepping Stones International in Botswana, I’m especially proud to be involved.”

De Beers will continue to roll out projects under its ReSet umbrella, showcasing diamonds’ positive impact, in the future.

Recently, the company underwent a sort of interior rebranding, intended to emphasize its growing focus on sustainability and ethics.

The ReSet collection will be at Sotheby’s from Dec. 10-17. Until then, learn more at DeBeersGroup.com.