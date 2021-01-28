127 Mineral Specimens from Collector Hester Diamond Up for Auction

A kunzite specimen from Kunar Valley in Afghanistan; the pre-sale estimate high is $5,400 but the current bid is $8,500.

Sized at 43.0 x 32.0 x 7.0 mm, this polished lozenge-form Australian opal occurs as a thick seam on matrix. Its current bid as of Wednesday was at $12,000, compared with a pre-sale estimate range of $2,000-$3,000.

This fine emerald specimen is from the Coscuez mine in Muzo Municipality, Boyacá, Colombia. It had a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000 but as of Wednesday afternoon, bidding had already reached $16,000.

This amethyst came from Jacksons Crossroads in Wilkes County, Georgia. It’s being sold without reserve, but it’s $8,000 current bid is already nearly three times the pre-sale estimate high of $3,000.

A bicolor tourmaline from Kunar in the Nuristan Province of Afghanistan ($12,000-$18,000)

A smoky quartz with amazonite from Pikes Peak in Teller County, Colorado

A rhodochrosite from the storied Sweet Home Mine in Alma Park County, Colorado ($8,000-$12,000)

A rhodochrosite from the storied Sweet Home Mine in Alma Park County, Colorado ($8,000-$12,000)

A smoky quartz with amazonite from Pikes Peak in Teller County, Colorado

A bicolor tourmaline from Kunar in the Nuristan Province of Afghanistan ($12,000-$18,000)

This amethyst came from Jacksons Crossroads in Wilkes County, Georgia. It’s being sold without reserve, but it’s $8,000 current bid is already nearly three times the pre-sale estimate high of $3,000.

This fine emerald specimen is from the Coscuez mine in Muzo Municipality, Boyacá, Colombia. It had a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000 but as of Wednesday afternoon, bidding had already reached $16,000.

Sized at 43.0 x 32.0 x 7.0 mm, this polished lozenge-form Australian opal occurs as a thick seam on matrix. Its current bid as of Wednesday was at $12,000, compared with a pre-sale estimate range of $2,000-$3,000.

A kunzite specimen from Kunar Valley in Afghanistan; the pre-sale estimate high is $5,400 but the current bid is $8,500.