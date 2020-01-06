Collars Were Trending on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Los Angeles—Television and film’s biggest stars hit the Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet on the first Sunday of the year decked in diamonds, and there were some undeniable winners in the bunch.



The evening’s biggest winner was the collar, as seen on about a dozen actresses. Another was Bulgari, as well as Harry Winston, which supplied some of the Globes’ most high-wattage jewels.

And, while not a major player, a few men could have earned a best supporting nod for their jewels, too.

Collars and Bulgari collided in more than $1 million worth of jewels on the neck of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The presenter sported a necklace, ring and earrings from the Italian jewelry house’s high jewelry assortment.

The platinum collar featured nine pear-cut diamonds, 107 round brilliant diamonds and additional pavé-set diamonds.

Her accompanying ring featured rubellite, diamonds and opal in pink gold and her earrings featured diamonds in white gold.

Like his better half, Nick Jonas also sported over $1 million of Bulgari jewels as he presented an award alongside her.

That was due mainly to a Bulgari Octo Originale 41-mm watch in 180-karat white gold featuring 1,172 diamonds weighing a total of 50.25 carats. He also sported sapphire and tanzanite rings.

Closely cropped hair and a strapless neckline are the perfect palette for a stunning necklace, as actress Cynthia Erivo demonstrated in Bulgari High Jewelry.

Erivo wore a platinum necklace with a 40-carat pear cabochon sapphire center stage among a parade of diamonds and sapphires, plus a smattering of diamond and sapphire rings and earrings.

Scarlett Johansson’s stylist must have been feeling the same open neckline energy when she selected a diamond Bulgari collar for the actress.

Johansson sported a high jewelry platinum necklace with more than 80 diamonds, as well as a diamond heritage bracelet circa 1959 from the brand and diamond stud earrings.

The most creative styling award went to Elizabeth Saltzman, however, who also outfitted client Gwyneth Paltrow in Bulgari.

Paltrow wore not one but two high jewelry diamond and white gold bib necklaces beneath her sheer dress. Saltzman topped off the look with dangling diamond high jewelry earrings.

Charlize Theron also wore a special emerald to the Globes, in the form of her 10-carat-plus jewel set in a platinum collar with sapphires and diamonds from Tiffany & Co., valued at $885,000.

She paired it with a bevy of Tiffany & Co. diamond rings.



Director, writer and actress Greta Gerwig was exquisite in a Neil Lane Couture diamond choker, which she paired with simple studs.

Simple isn’t in Jennifer Lopez’s vocabulary, however.

For the multi-hyphenate starlet, 2020 seems to be the year of the emerald.

She was apparently gifted a pair of emerald and diamond earrings by fiancé A-Rod on Christmas Day, and though it wasn’t the same pair she wore to the Globes, she was equally resplendent last night in emerald and diamond collar and earrings from Harry Winston.

Helen Mirren has made high-wattage red carpet jewelry something of a habit, and on Sunday she took her look to the next level.

The nominee shone in more than $4 million of Harry Winston diamonds, including a cascading diamond drop necklace in platinum with 73.55 carats of diamonds and a cluster diamond ring in platinum with 29.88 carats of diamonds.

Nominee Jennifer Aniston had a classic agenda for her red carpet appearance, wearing a black strapless Dior gown and sensational vintage Cartier jewelry courtesy of Fred Leighton.

Her mixed-cut diamond and platinum necklace was from the 1950s, and her pear-shaped diamond and platinum ring from the Art Deco period. Both were from Cartier. Aniston also sported another Fred Leighton ring with marquise diamond.

As always, the actress made her dramatic attire look California cool with her signature tousled wave hairstyle.

Rachel Weisz attended the Globes alongside nominated husband Daniel Craig, but all eyes were on Weisz’s Harry Winston collar, also a mix of diamond cuts.

Her Winston “New Fifth Avenue Crossover Diamond Necklace” in platinum featured 211 diamonds weighing a total 75.64 carats.

Short necklaces and collars were the night’s clear jewelry favorite, but Billy Porter made a case for dramatic pendants.

The “Pose” actor has achieved red carpet icon status in a few short awards seasons, showing that men can take as many sartorial risks as their female cohort.

That risk paid off courtesy of a Tiffany and Co. diamond and platinum pendant.

The pendant itself was a pear-shaped diamond weighing more than 11 carats, hung from a diamond chain weighing more than 31 carats, accompanied by a dragonfly brooch and an assortment of rings.

Another pendant proponent was actress-on-the-rise Zoey Deutch, who showed her Old Hollywood potential in stunning sapphire, diamond and platinum jewels from Harry Winston.

The star of the show was her 58.60-carat cabochon sapphire pendant necklace, featuring 22.93 carats of diamonds.

Presenter Jason Momoa also got in on the male adornment action. He wore a Cartier Fine Jewelry brooch in 18-karat white gold with onyx, emerald and diamonds, in addition to a Ballon Bleu du Cartier 46 mm watch in 18-karat rose gold and leather.

He also wore a rustic pendant that we’d bet was his own.

His stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, with whom Momoa presented an award, went for a minimal jewelry look that packed a real statement punch.

She wore black jade and gumball-sized diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

It was one of the few great earring moments so far this awards season.

Her “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon appeared to be on the same wavelength, adorning herself in Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings.

But leave it to Queen Bey to give us a truly over-the-top earring moment, and (of course) the most diamonds we saw the entire night, in the form of Lorraine Schwartz earrings with over 250 carats of diamonds, in addition to an assortment of rings weighing a total of 73 carats (scroll through Schwartz's above Instagram post to see).

Here’s hoping the Oscars can deliver the same amount of drama.